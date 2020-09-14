GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Red Cross assisting two people after Green Bay apartment fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are without a home after a Monday morning fire in Green Bay.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of Lore Lane for the report of smoke coming from an apartment.

On arrival, Green Bay Metro Fire crews found smoke coming from an apartment and found a fire in the kitchen. Crews quickly put the fire out and checked for spread.

Authorities say the fire damage was contained to the kitchen area but the entire apartment sustained water and heavy smoke damage.

The two residents of the apartment are being assisted by the American Red Cross. The fire caused about $10,000 in damages.

