Red Cross assists 7 Fond du Lac residents after duplex fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Seven Fond du Lac residents are being assisted by the Red Cross after a fire broke out in a two-family residential duplex on Saturday night.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue, just after 11 p.m., crews responded to the 300 block W. Division Street after a neighbor called to report a fire on the upper-level porch leading to the entrance of the home.

Upon arrival, fire crews say they discovered a ‘smoldering fire’ on the open porch and the area’s immediate exterior wall to the doorway. Officials confirm the residents of both units were able to evacuate from the structure.

Crews noted that the fire was quickly extinguished, but not before it caused damage to the exterior porch, the doorway, and exterior siding material. No one was injured during the incident, however, seven occupants who lived in the upper unit are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Fire investigators later determined the fire had originated from improper discarding of smoking materials on the porch area.

FDL Police Department assisted with scene management and traffic control. Crews will conduct a neighborhood fire safety canvas handing out safety information and offering residential fire inspections.