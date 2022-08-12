OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – At 10 p.m. on Thursday evening, the Oshkosh Fire Department responded to a call at the Court Tower apartment complex.

The fire originated on the 9th floor after the self-clean feature on a stove in an apartment was left on. The sprinkler system put out the fire before crews could arrive. Because of the water damage and electrical safety hazard, 14 people were displaced.

With the help of the American Red Cross of Wisconsin, the tenants were relocated to the Algoma Boulevard Methodist Church for the evening.

Communications Director Justin Kern says, “A lot of the churches, high schools, and middle schools are such good examples of those types of partners where they have someone living in the community that can open their doors pretty much at any hour. That’s a key part of what we’re looking for.”

The tenants have relocated to the La Quinta Inn until they are able to re-enter their apartments. Any tenants not staying there have found shelter elsewhere. No injuries have been reported.