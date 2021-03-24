GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Red Cross hosts Giving Day

The American Red Cross is bringing awareness to the importance of giving back with their annual event.

Giving Day gives the organization a chance to show appreciation to volunteers while also collecting donations for their mission work.

The Red Cross says 92 cents of every dollar, goes to community work that helps those in need. Executive Director, Steve Hansen says that is why volunteers are vital to their operation.

The Red Cross offers CPR training, help for those in need, and a variety of other services. During this time, their main focus in blood drive donations.

Over the last few months, there has been an uptick in the need for blood. The organization says things have been hard with the pandemic, but they are focusing on getting more blood donors.

For more information on how you can donate to the organization, visit their website.

