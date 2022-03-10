(WFRV) – The Red Cross is helping multiple families, including one of eight people, after three fires happened in northeast Wisconsin.

According to the Red Cross, disaster volunteers are helping families affected by the following fires:

Family of four (including one child) Green Bay – 2000 block of He Nis Ra Lane

Family of three Oneida – 7000 block of Olson Road

Family of eight Shawano – South Andrews Street



The teams are reportedly providing assistance for temporary lodging, meals and other essential needs to the families involved in the Green Bay and Oneida fires. The teams are currently assessing the needs for the family in Shawano.

Officials encourage people to test smoke alarms during the weekend’s Daylight Saving Time. Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.