Red Cross meeting the need during a critical time

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Red Cross entering a critical time for donations with the holidays fast approaching.

The organizations works year round to provide a variety of resources to those in disaster situations as well as those in need throughout our community. Due to the pandemic, they have suffered a lost in donations and volunteers. They are asking for the communities support during this time as they enter into a critical time of need.

The Red Cross also is providing disaster prevention during this time, home fire campaign which provides everyone with a smoke detector. They also have team members that are able to install smoke detectors for those who need assistance. The organization is also in need of volunteers. The Red Cross uses 90 percent volunteers to operate events and provide emergency assistance.

The Red Cross is partnering with the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 8th & 9th to hosts a blood drive. Everyone is being encouraged to donate during this critical time. You can visit their website to sign up and register to be apart of the blood rive. For more information on volunteer opportunities, visit redcross.org/volunteer