GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Red Cross meeting the need during a critical time

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Red Cross entering a critical time for donations with the holidays fast approaching.

The organizations works year round to provide a variety of resources to those in disaster situations as well as those in need throughout our community. Due to the pandemic, they have suffered a lost in donations and volunteers. They are asking for the communities support during this time as they enter into a critical time of need.

The Red Cross also is providing disaster prevention during this time, home fire campaign which provides everyone with a smoke detector. They also have team members that are able to install smoke detectors for those who need assistance. The organization is also in need of volunteers. The Red Cross uses 90 percent volunteers to operate events and provide emergency assistance.

The Red Cross is partnering with the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 8th & 9th to hosts a blood drive. Everyone is being encouraged to donate during this critical time. You can visit their website to sign up and register to be apart of the blood rive. For more information on volunteer opportunities, visit redcross.org/volunteer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Sectional Volleyball highlights

Sectional Soccer: De Pere, Notre Dame punch tickets to state

Band of the Week: Freedom

Team of the Week: Appleton North

Spirit Squad of the Week: Bay Port Color Guard

WIAA Level 2 Highlights: Denmark outlasts KLC, Freedom clips Little Chute