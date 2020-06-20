UPDATE: Man arrested for allegedly starting Menasha apartment fire

WEDNESDAY 6/24/2020 2:12 p.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Charges of arson to a building have been recommended for a 23-year-old man who admitted to starting a Menasha apartment fire early Saturday morning.

Crews were dispatched to a fire in the basement of the Elizabeth Court Apartments in the 900 block of Sixth Street shortly after 3 a.m. Residents were evacuated and relocated with the assistance of the Red Cross.

Authorities say the building sustained heavy smoke, water, and structural damage as a result of the fire, but no injuries were reported. Menasha Police say the investigative process revealed the fire was intentionally set.

Police say the suspect was identified through investigative leads and with the help of community members. The 23-year-old, a resident of the building, later admitted to investigators that he had started the fire.

The man was transported to the Winnebago County Jail after officers requested charges, according to police. The police department is not releasing the man’s name as he hasn’t been formally charged. Residents of the building remain displaced pending repairs and there is no known assistance needed from the public.

SUNDAY 6/21/2020 9:08 a.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) -The American Red Cross is working with residents living in 53 units of the Elizabeth Court Apartments in Menasha after a fire early Saturday leaves them without a home.

According to the American Red Cross, disaster teams are currently providing 30 rooms at local hotels for residents of this complex.

Red Cross officials say they are also providing residents dinner delivery and will continue to assist them as needed.

The American Red Cross is asking that any resident of the Elizabeth Court Apartments that needs help and hasn’t talked with the Red Cross should call, 800-236-868 and dial 9.

SATURDAY 6/21/2020 9:53 a.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Red Cross is temporarily housing residents of the Elizabeth Court Apartments in Menasha after being displaced due to a fire early Saturday.

According to the Neenah/Menasha Fire Rescue, crews responded at around 3 a.m., to the Elizabeth Court Apartments on the 900 blocks Sixth Street for reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, the Menasha Police Departments said officials found heavy smoke coming from the basement of the building. Fire crews said they contained the fire in the basement and no apartments were damaged during the incident.

Police say they believe all residents are safe.

Neenah/Menasha Fire Rescue said smoke damage left in the building and the cause of the fire is currently being investigated. Local 5 will update this story as it develops.

