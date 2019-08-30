Red Cross volunteer from Green Bay heads south to help with hurricane relief

As Hurricane Dorian makes its way past Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, it is still intensifying ahead of its landfall in Florida.

It’s a situation that many people would probably run away from, but one man from our area is going to meet the storm head-on.

“I just get the satisfaction that when someone’s down and out, whether they just need some support and some guidance–whatever the case may be–that I’m there to be able to help and support them in some capacity,” said Mark Gallert, a Red Cross volunteer from Green Bay.

He’s part of the state’s disaster relief effort deploying to Jacksonville.

“The intention is to get the people there, get them ready, get the supplies, get everything repaired so that after the disaster hits, we can quickly deploy to the areas that need the most support,” he said.

The three-year veteran volunteer of the Red Cross is saddling up for a two-week deployment and hopes his experience sees him through.

“I’ve done Madison flooding,” he said. “I’ve done Montello flooding. Fond du Lac this spring. I was in the Green Bay shelter this spring at Preble (High School). So, I’ve done it locally more than I’ve done it nationally.”

It takes a special kind of courage to travel hundreds of miles in order to do what’s right.

“It’s just a retired guy doing what he can to help other people, I guess,” said Gallert.

If you’re interested in joining the effort in Florida, click here.