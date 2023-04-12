(WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #191 to declare a state of emergency due to elevated wildfire conditions throughout Wisconsin.

Evers’ executive order is partnered with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and National Weather Service issuing a Red Flag Warning for Wednesday, April 12 for multiple counties across the state until 8 p.m.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

A Red Flag Warning is issued when a variety of weather factors come together to create especially dangerous wildland fire conditions. Warm temperatures, low humidity, gusty winds and exceptionally dry fuels are anticipated and can result in catastrophic fires. Wisconsin DNR

The executive order allows for wildfire suppression support from the Wisconsin National Guard and will also direct all state agencies to assist as appropriate in wildfire prevention, response, and recovery efforts.

Counties issued with a Red Flag Warning include:

Adams Buffalo Calumet Clark Columbia Crawford Dane Dodge Fond du Lac Grant Green Lake Green Iowa Jackson Jefferson Juneau Kenosha La Crosse Lafayette Marathon Marquette Milwaukee Monroe Outagamie Ozaukee Portage Racine Richland Rock Sauk Shawano Sheboygan Trempealeau Vernon Walworth Washington Waukesha Waupaca Waushara Winnebago Wood Wisconsin DNR

“Protecting Wisconsinites from the destructive danger of wildfire is a top priority,” said Gov. Evers. “This executive order will give the [DNR] the ability to have all available resources ready to be quickly dispatched at critical moments to keep fires small and minimize damage.”

Officials with the DNR say the agency has responded to nearly 60 wildfires in the last week.

More information about wildfire reports and restrictions can be found here.