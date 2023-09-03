(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the National Weather Service have issued a Red Flag Warning for 22 counties throughout southwestern and central Wisconsin.

Officials say the Red Flag Warning is in effect for Sunday, September 3 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A Red Flag Warning is issued when a variety of weather factors come together to create hazardous wildland fire conditions. Hot temperatures, low humidity, gusty winds and exceptionally dry vegetation from ongoing drought are anticipated and can result in catastrophic fires. Wisconsin DNR

The following counties have been issued a Red Flag Warning:

Adams

Columbia

Crawford

Dane

Grant

Green Lake

Green

Iowa

Jackson

Juneau

La Crosse

Lafayette

Marquette

Monroe

Portage

Richland

Sauk

Trempealeau

Vernon

Waupaca

Waushara

Wood

Several adjacent counties will experience High or Very High danger, officials also noted.

The DNR is asking the public to be careful with any activities that could potentially create sparks that could lead to a wildland fire; which include, campfires, ashes from fireplaces, outdoor grills, smoking, chainsaws, or off-road vehicles.

Fire Safety Tips from the DNR

Avoid outdoor burning until conditions improve. Burn permits for debris burning are currently suspended in numerous counties.

Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawn mowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.

Secure trailer chains to keep them from dragging.

Report fires early, dial 911.

Check current fire danger, wildfire reports, and burning restrictions on the DNR website here.