Red Lion Hotel Paper Valley in Appleton will soon become a Hilton hotel

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Changes are ahead for a well-established Appleton hotel, which has operated in the downtown area for almost 40 years. Kris Schuller reports the Red Lion Hotel Paper Valley will soon operate under a globally recognized brand.

Inside the lobby of the Red Lion Hotel Paper Valley – a new chapter is revealed.

“It’s so exciting, we’ve been working very hard for this for a while now,” said hotel General Manager Linda Garvey.

As this hotel’s leadership announces they are rebranding this well-known property.

“We have signed a franchise agreement with Hilton Hotels and Resorts to become the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley.

By the end of 2021, this full-service hotel will join the Hilton family, an agreement reached after a year of discussions. A move that will boost the hotel’s occupancy rates and hopefully bring in more business for the Fox Cities Exhibition Center, which the hotel manages.

“I’m very excited that the community is now getting the hotel it deserves and a hotel that will support the quality of the Fox Cities Exhibition Center,” said Pam Seidl from the Fox Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau.

With the rebranding comes change to this property. Consider hotel rooms, all 388 of them are going to be refreshed.

Garvey says the hotel’s ownership group is investing millions of dollars to update the hotel, from its guest rooms to the fitness center and pool, as well as two restaurants.

“Significant investment in the Paper Valley Hotel in downtown Appleton is a big deal for our community,” said Appleton Mayor Jacob Woodford.

Woodford believes the investment and rebranding will bring more conventions to the area, as the region looks to rebound from the pandemic.

“I think it will only help with sales at the exhibition center and really getting that space up and running again,” Woodford said.

“What we have here now with the Hilton brand – is a global recognition,” Garvey said.

And in the hotel business – that is powerful ammunition.

The hotel will open its doors under the Hilton brand by the end of this year.