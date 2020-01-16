Red Smith award winner knows impact of event

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – For over forty years, Major League umpire Gerry Davis has been a spectator at the annual Red Smith Sports Banquet in Appleton.

This year, he was called to step up to the plate and into the spotlight.

Davis received the Red Smith award at last night’s event and says the dinner has special meaning to him.

Although he spent decades in the Majors, Davis got his professional start umpiring for the Appleton Foxes in the Midwest League.

He knows first hand the impact the annual event has on local youth sports programs throughout the area.