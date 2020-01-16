Red Smith Sports Award Banquet raises money for youth sports in Fox Valley

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — A sports banquet held Wednesday night celebrated money raised for youth sports in the Fox Valley.

The Red Smith Sports Award Banquet took place at the Red Lion Hotel Paper Valley in Appleton.

All proceeds from the Red Smith Sports Awards are distributed to local youth sports organizations, high school booster clubs, youth sports start-up programs, special project grants and team traveling grants.

The banquet celebrated raising over $1 million for youth sports.

Guest speakers and award winners at the banquet included: former NBA Hall of Famer and Milwaukee Bucks player, Sidney Moncrief, 38-year Major League Baseball veteran umpire Gerry Davis and Sportscaster Bob Costas.