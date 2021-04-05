Redline Plastics announces 103k sq. ft. expansion

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Redline Plastics announced a 103,000 sq. ft. expansion to their manufacturing facility in Manitowoc.

According to officials, the company has already broken ground on the expansion and expects the facility will be complete around Aug. 2021. The expansion will more than double the production space of the current facility, which was completed in Dec. 2019.

When the facility opened in 2019 Redline employed around 75 people, but now employs 145 people with future job openings on the horizon. The company said the additionals pace was needed due to the rapid growth of the business.

“Redline’s incremental growth over the past several years has been nothing short amazing. This is due to the great team and culture we have been able to form here at Redline,” says Nick Murray, vice-president of operations.

The expansion is an investment of over $6 million into the building and capital equipment, according to the company.