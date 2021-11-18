Reedsville Community Celebrates first football state title

REEDSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Reedsville football team has a state title for the first time in program history and the energy through town was electric.

Coach Aaron Fredrick for the Reedsville High School Football program said, “There’s nothing like it. It’s so special. It’s something every team dreams about, every single team that has come before us that had that goal of getting to madison and we’re just so proud to be representing the football players that played in the past.”

The team was driven through town in a fleet of fire trucks and other first responder vehicles to celebrate their historic win.

Westen Liebzeit, a senior running back and defensive back said, “It’s crazy just all this community support, coming back on the fire trucks, it’s been an amazing feeling just us and our team, we work together so well and we brought it home.”

The team said the win was even more exciting after shutting out Coleman during the biggest game of the season.

Brennen Dvorachek, the senior quarterback said, “It was a great feeling when that final scoreboard hit zero, just overwhelming emotions, happiness, just relief that we won and saddness to because it’s the last game ever that i’ll play for reedsville football.”

Hundreds of fans showed up to support their team at their victory parade, but one stood out because he was on the last team to make it to states back in 1946.

Henry Behnke, an alum of the 1946 basketball team said, “Wonderful, wonderful. I enjoyed the game. I stayed home and watched it in the warm building but they played extremely well and i can’t be prouder of them.”

The team said it has not quiet sunk in that their season is over but they were glad they could go out on a high.