Reedsville firefighter loses face-off with ALS

REEDSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Reedsville firefighter has lost his battle with ALS, according to the Reedsville Fire Department.

Jacob Glasow passed away Wednesday morning, the department announced.

WFRV Local 5’s Erinn Taylor spoke with Glasow and his wife, Sheena, shortly after he was diagnosed with ALS in 2018. To read the full story, click here.

WFRV Local 5 extends our thoughts to Glasow’s family and friends.

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5