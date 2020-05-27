1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Reedsville firefighter loses face-off with ALS

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

REEDSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Reedsville firefighter has lost his battle with ALS, according to the Reedsville Fire Department.

Jacob Glasow passed away Wednesday morning, the department announced.

WFRV Local 5’s Erinn Taylor spoke with Glasow and his wife, Sheena, shortly after he was diagnosed with ALS in 2018. To read the full story, click here.

WFRV Local 5 extends our thoughts to Glasow’s family and friends.

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"