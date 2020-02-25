LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Reedsville’s St. John – St. James Lutheran to close Wednesday due to illness

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sick, ill, cold, flu, allergies, blowing nose_2421926206763152-159532

REEDSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Another school in Northeast Wisconsin will cancel classes for a day due to a large number of students being absent due to illness.

St. John – St. James Lutheran School in Reedsville informed parents and families that the school will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

School will resume again on Thursday, according to St. John – St. James.

Lenten Services will still be held at 3:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the PTO will serve the Lenten Meal from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories