Reedsville’s St. John – St. James Lutheran to close Wednesday due to illness

REEDSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Another school in Northeast Wisconsin will cancel classes for a day due to a large number of students being absent due to illness.

St. John – St. James Lutheran School in Reedsville informed parents and families that the school will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

School will resume again on Thursday, according to St. John – St. James.

Lenten Services will still be held at 3:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the PTO will serve the Lenten Meal from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m.

LATEST STORIES