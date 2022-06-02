SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s time for the grand opening of Brown County’s newest campground, the Reforestation Camp.

Located at 4418 Reforestation Road in Suamico, the 1400-acre campsite is near many trails and other community locations such as the NEW Zoo.

After construction and months of preparation, Brown County Parks is thrilled to open the site to the community.

The camp’s grand opening is slated for Friday at 1:00 p.m. Reservations are required for all sites and can be made up to 364 days in advance.

With endless hiking, biking, and horseback riding trails, those staying at the campground can access these directly on the property.

For more information about the Reforestation Camp, click here.