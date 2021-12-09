Regent panel OKs out-of-state, graduate tuition increase

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A University of Wisconsin System committee has signed off on tuition increases for out-of-state undergraduates and graduate students at seven campuses.

The Board of Regents’ finance committee approved the plan Thursday.

The full Board of Regents is expected to approve the move Friday. The proposal calls for increases at UW-Madison; UW-Eau Claire; UW-Oshkosh; UW-Platteville; UW-River Falls; UW-Stout; and UW-Whitewater. Out-of-state undergrads at UW-Madison would have to pay $743 more, the biggest dollar increase in the plan.

Additionally, the University of Wisconsin System leaders have also moved one step closer to allowing student applicants to skip sending in their ACT and SAT test scores for another two years.

On Thursday, the Board of Regents’ education committee voted to extend the suspension through the 2024-25 academic year. The move sets up a vote before the full board on Friday. Colleges across the country have suspended score submissions as the pandemic continues.

Historically all freshman applicants had to supply their scores to the campus they hoped to attend. The system suspended that requirement in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic worsened and has extended the exemption to all 2022-23 applicants.