WAUTOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Wautoma say charges have been filed against a man who they are calling a “regional fentanyl supplier” after a 25-year-old man was found dead back in March of 2023.

According to a release from the Wautoma Police Department, officers responded on March 6, 2023, to the 600 block of West Cummings Road in Wautoma where they reportedly found a 25-year-old man unresponsive.

Police say the 25-year-old was pronounced dead and that an autopsy from the Medical Examiner revealed the cause of death to be fentanyl and cocaine toxicity.

Authorities state they then interviewed multiple people involved and an investigation identified Manuel Rios as a ‘regional fentanyl supplier’.

Rios, who was believed to have been on probation at the time, allegedly admitted to Wautoma police that he did deliver the fentanyl to the 25-year-old victim.

The Waushara County District Attorney, Matthew Leusink, says charges for Reckless Homicide were filed against Rios on September 6. Reckless Homicide is reportedly a class C felony and is punishable by up to forty years in prison.

Court records show that Rios has officially been charged and is due in court on September 15 for his initial appearance.

No other details on the incident are available and Rios is currently being held in the Waushara County Jail.