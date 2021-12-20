LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Registered sex offender from Maribel arrested in Manitowoc Co., facing child porn charges

MARIBEL, Wis. – (WFRV) – A 50-year-old man from Maribel was arrested for having child pornography on his electronic devices, even though he was already a registered sex offender following a previous conviction back in 2009.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says they got a ‘Cybertip’ from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children regarding suspicious online activity of a person residing in Manitowoc County. Authorities then started an investigation and identified the individual as 50-year-old Smedley Butler from rural Maribel.

Authorities say that Butler is currently a registered sex offender due to a prior conviction of possession of child pornography in Manitowoc County from 2009.

On Dec. 17, search warrants were executed and Butler reportedly confessed to having child pornography on his electronic devices. He was then arrested for possession of child pornography, sex offender registry violation and felon in possession of a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information was released.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.

