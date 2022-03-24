OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh man who has previous convictions involving children and is a registered sex offender, is facing new charges for allegedly trying to sexually exploit a minor.

According to authorities, a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against 49-year-old Scott Meyer. He is facing charges in relation to an incident where he allegedly tried to sexually exploit a minor and persuade that minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct.

Meyer was reportedly previously convicted of causing a child to view or listen to sexual activity in Shawano County back in 2018. He spend time in prison and was required to register as a sex offender for that crime.

If convicted of the new charges he faces a mandatory minimum of 25 years in federal prison.

The case was investigated by the Fox Valley Metro Police Department.

