MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 38-year-old registered sex offender in northeast Wisconsin is being charged with receipt of a visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct that is obscene.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, 38-year-old Anthony Michalek of Langlade County had a federal grand indictment returned charging him with the crime.

The indictment states that Michalek knowingly received obscene visual depictions of the sexual abuse of children. He faces a mandatory five years in prison and up to 20 years if convicted of that conduct.

Additionally, Michalek faces a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years to be served consecutively if convicted of committing a felony sex offense as an individual required to register as a sex offender.