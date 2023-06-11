KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in southeastern Wisconsin provided an update on the large police presence on Saturday in Kenosha, stating that a registered sex offender was at a block party with children present.

According to the Kenosha Police Department, around 6:15 p.m. on June 10, officers were sent to the 5900 block of 18th Avenue after receiving a citizen report alerting authorities of a sex offender who was at a local block party.

The release states that the 35-year-old Racine resident allegedly cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and was at the party where there were children present.

When officers approached the person, they reportedly ran. Officers caught up with the person in the 1700 block of 60th Street, where the 35-year-old allegedly fought with officers and resisted arrest.

The person was subsequently taken into custody.

Mutual aid assistance was requested from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and the Pleasant Prairie Police Department after a large crowd gathered at the location of the arrest.

No other details have been released.