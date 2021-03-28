Registration for Father Carr’s Easter Meal drive-thru closing March 29

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Father Carr’s Place 2B, located in Oshkosh, announced it will be hosting a drive-thru-style Easter Meal on Easter Sunday.

Organizers say the Easter Meal Drive-thru will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Father Carr’s campus located at 1062 N Koeller Street, in Oshkosh.

Attendees are being required to register for the event by Monday, March 29. officials say that individuals will also be able to request multiple meals for those in their household and/or for others in need when making a reservation. Attendees can make a reservation by calling 920.231.2378.

Due to COVID-19 and per health and safety guidelines, organizers report that there will be no in-person dining or residential deliveries this year. However, Father Carr staff notes that they will be coordinating one-time group meal deliveries to seven select low-income local apartment complexes for those unable to access the drive-thru event.

Staff share that this Easter meal will mark the third-holiday meal that the non-profit organization has re-formatted in order to safely serve those in need during the ongoing pandemic and will include Easter meal fixings, that can be enjoyed immediately or re-heated and enjoyed when desired.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with our community, especially those who are

struggling this year,” said John Nieman, Father Carr’s Place 2B Executive Director. “We are so

grateful for the countless volunteers and donors that make this event and our mission possible,

and we look forward to safely serving our community on Easter Sunday.”