Registration for the YMCA’s “Day in the Park Bingo” in Appleton is open

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- If you’ve been itching to play some bingo and win great prizes, then the Y in Appleton has you covered.

On Tuesday, September 14, the Y is hosting their “Day in the Park Bingo” party at Pierce Park.

The party will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Check-in for the event will begin around 9 a.m. Coordinators will allow time for conversation before getting into the bingo games. Officials say there are some great prizes up for grabs. Once guests work up an appetite from bingo, a box lunch will be provided courtesy of Great Harvest Bread Company. Entertainment will then be provided for attendees.

To register for the “Day in the Park Bingo” party, you can go onto the YMCA Fox Cities website. If you would rather complete a paper form instead, you can pick up that paperwork at the following locations;

Appleton Parks & Recreation

Fox Crossing Parks and Recreation

Menasha Senior Center

Neenah Parks and Recreation

All YMCA Fox Cities locations (Apple Creek YMCA, Appleton YMCA, Fox West YMCA, Heart of the Valley YMCA, Neenah-Menasha YMCA)

Highlands Communities

Touchmark

Thompson Center on Lourdes

The cost of registration is $10 dollars per person on or before August 13. After the 13th, prices will be $12 person per person.

Registration for the “Day in the Park Bingo” party is open until August 27. The party is scheduled for Tuesday, September 14, and will proceed regardless of weather from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pierce Park in Appleton.