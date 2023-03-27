APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Excitement is building as registration has now opened for one of Wisconsin’s largest community race events.

The Community First Fox Cities Marathon Presented by Miron Construction has announced that registration for the 2023 weekend of events, is now open.

Special early bird prices can be taken advantage of by participants. Registering now will give entrants the lowest registration prices of the year.

Prices will increase for the Community First Fox Cities Marathon Run/Walk and the ThedaCare Half Marathon Run/Walk on May 1. By registering before May 1, participants can save $10 on the Community First Fox Cities Marathon and $5 on the ThedaCare Half Marathon.

“The Community First Fox Cities Marathon Presented by Miron Construction weekend of events is for everyone, no matter the distance or pace, and we want to make participating easy, accessible and exciting for those looking to get involved,” explained race director, Julie Johnson.

The 2023 Community first Fox Cities Marathon is set to take place on September 15-17.

Thousands of participants are expected during the eight total events. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the Community First Fox Cities Marathon has returned more than $1 million to local non-profits, community partners, and running organizations since 1991.

New features and add-ons that are designed to help participants maximize their experience include:

Enter to win a $500 airline gift certificate from Appleton International Airport with any event registration.

‘Make it a double’ and sign up for two events, one on Saturday and one on Sunday, to save money.

Refer family and friends to save up to $15 on a current registration.

Celebrate running and walking in Wisconsin with the new WisconRUN limited edition commemorative long-sleeved technical shirt from Leslie Jordan and reusable WisconRUN bibSnaps to make fastening bibs on race day easy and secure in the least damaging way.

Register for multiple events with a new single-cart registration experience.

“Our events are some of the most community-supported races in the U.S. and we can’t wait to bring everyone together again this fall to help our participants meet their goals,” added Johnson.

Registration prices for the Relay Marathon, Scheels 10K Run/Walk, and Ascension 5K Run/Walk will remain the same through May. Registration prices for the Guardian Kids Fun Run and Huggies Diaper Dash & Toddler Trot will not increase until the day of the events, officials say.

To register for any of the race weekend events, click here.