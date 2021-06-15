Registration now open for The Bellin Women’s Half Marathon and 5K Run

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The registration is now open for the in-person Bellin Women’s Half Marathon, two-person relay, and 5K on Saturday, October 2. They are also offering a virtual option.

All three of these events begin outside the KI Convention Center in downtown Green Bay.

The Half marathon and relay participants will travel across the Fox River and run through Ashwaubenon and De Pere.

The 5K participants will travel between S. Monroe Avenue and the Fox River on the east side.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, the race organizers are looking forward to celebrating this year’s theme of: JOY.

“During the past year-plus our community, country and world have battled illness and death, social isolation and economic struggle — but we are joyful as we have a chance to gather together for this event,” said Race Director Linda Maxwell.

The race officials will closely monitor COVID-19 trends and respond accordingly in regard to the race. They encourage participants and volunteers to receive their vaccine if they have not done so already.

For more information and registration visit the Bellin Women’s Half Website. Each participant will receive a long-sleeve hoodie and a custom finisher medallion.