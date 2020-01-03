Registration open for annual Frenzy on the Fox in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Get ready for a frenzy of fun the whole family can enjoy! The 4th annual Frenzy on the Fox is coming up on January 10th, a chance for everyone to shake off the winter blues and enjoy a night outside with the community.

The event was created in celebration of the Fox River Trail being plowed for winter recreation.

It begins and ends at the City Deck behind Hagemeister Park from 6:30-8 p.m. Attendees choose the distance they want to travel, as well as the method. They have the option to run, walk or bike!

Everyone registered receives a coupon for a free beverage (hot chocolate, soda or water). The after-party includes music, raffles and fire pits to keep warm!

Registration is $20. You can also register on the day of the event for $20. Online registration info can be found by clicking here.