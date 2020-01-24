Registration open for annual Pi Day 5k, organized by 5th graders

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Registration is now open for the 6th Annual Pi Day 5K Run/Walk hosted by the 5th graders at Leonardo da Vinci School For Gifted Learners! The event is happening March 7th at 8 a.m.

Over the past five years, the school has raised $83,000 for the Greater Green Bay Habitat For Humanity.

P.E./Health teacher Alison Hockers and 5th grader Emma Hudson stopped by Local 5 This Morning to talk about what the students do to make the event possible, and what it means to give back to a local organization.