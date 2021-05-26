Registration opens for 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, honoring 20th anniversary

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Registration is now open for the ninth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, taking place on the steps of Lambeau Field.

Pierce Manufacturing Inc. says the event is not only for first responders. It’s meant for everyone to honor the 343 fallen firefighters of Sept. 11, 2001.

According to the Oshkosh corporation company, the climb will happen on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. They urge everyone to pre-register for the event. Those who do can check in the evening before the climb from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. near Lot 5 at Lambeau Field.

Co-sponsored by the Green Bay Metro Fire Dept., registration is $30 per climber until July 5, $35 per climber through July 5 until August 29, and $40 per person August 30 until the event.

Organizers say the stair climb is not a timed race and anyone is welcome to participate regardless of age or fitness level. Everyone is able to climb the equivalent of 110 stories, the height of the fallen World Trade Center Towers, on the steps of Lambeau Field.

Each climber is given a badge with the name and photograph of one fallen firefighter to symbolically complete the climb. At the equivalent of floor 78 of the World Trade Center towers (the highest level reached), each climber will ring a fire bell in honor of the firefighter represented on their badge.

An opening ceremony is scheduled to take place at 9:00 a.m. featuring the Presentation of the Colors, National Anthem, and a prayer. Climbing safety guidelines and instructions will be announced prior to the bagpiper procession into the stadium.

Those who are pre-registered will receive an event t-shirt, while all climbers will get an honor badge.

Safety protocols regarding COVID-19 will be announced as more information becomes available.

Event organizers say last year’s 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb was held virtually due to the pandemic, following the prior year’s record attendance which included 2,700 residents, firefighters, and local businesses, who together raised more than $135,000 to directly benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF).

“This year’s 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field is really special because not only does it take place on Saturday, September 11, but it is also the 20th anniversary of that fateful day. We are grateful to have the opportunity this year to come together in-person to honor the fallen heroes and raise critical funds for the NFFF,” says Chief David W. Litton, Green Bay Metro Fire Department.