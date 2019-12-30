Registration opens January 1st for Green Bay 7-on-7 spring football league

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The Packers are inspiring fans all over with an impressive 13-3 regular season record and a first-round bye in the playoffs.

If the Green and Gold have motivated your kid to get up and hit the gridiron, they have the perfect opportunity to sign up for a non-contact spring league when 2020 rolls around.

Registration opens January 1st for the NYFO (National Youth Football Organization) 7on7 Green Bay League. There will also be a registration kick-off event on January 7th from 5-8 p.m. at The Turn.

Commissioner Steve Childers, Coach John Luby, and participant Johnny Luby stopped by Local 5 This Morning to talk about their experiences with the league, and how it’s the perfect way to have fun and stay safe!

More info can be found by clicking the links above or by emailing nyfogreenbay@gmail.com