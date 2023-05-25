APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Community First Fox Cities Marathon are reminding participants to register before prices are set to increase on June 1.

By registering before midnight on May 31, participants can take advantage of the lowest prices for the race’s weekend events, which take place on September 15-17.

By registering before June 1, participants can save:

The Guardian Kids Fun Run and the Huggies Diaper Dash and Toddler Trot maintain their registration prices up until September 15.

Participants can also refer family and friends to save up to $15 on a current registration or to ‘make it a double’ and sign up for two events, one on Saturday and one on Sunday, to save money, organizers say.

The Community First Fox Cities Marathon is presented by Miron Construction.

You can click here to register online.