WISCONSIN (WFRV) – As the weather starts to warm and the ice melts, anglers are gearing up for the 2022 fishing season in Wisconsin. This year, there are a few changes to regulations in certain rivers and lakes you should know about.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) explains that the opening day for fishing in the state is traditionally the first Saturday in May.

A few start and end dates can be seen below:

  • General Inland Fishing is slated to start May 7 and run until March 5, 2023.
  • General Inland Trout starts May 7 at 5 a.m. until Oct. 15.
  • Largemouth Bass Northern Zone Harvest begins May 7 to March 5, 2023.
  • Musky Southern Zone Harvest runs from May 7 until Dec. 31.
  • Northern Pike is from May 7 – March 5, 2023.
  • Walleye is open from May 7 to March 5, 2023.

A free fishing weekend is also scheduled for June 4-5. To see the full list of season dates for 2022, click here.

Credit: Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

East District Regulation changes

According to the DNR, the changes below will be in effect for the May 7 fishing season opener.

Body of waterSpecies of fishRegulation
Big Hills LakeNorthern PikeDaily bag limit of five and no size limit.
Comet Creek to Little Wolf RiverTroutAn 8” minimum length limit and a daily bag limit of three in total.
Flume Creek to Little Wolf RiverTroutA daily bag limit is set to three in total with an 8” minimum length limit.
Huron LakePanfishA daily bag limit of 10 panfish in total.
Irogami LakeNorthern PikeThere is a 25-35” protected slot and a daily bag limit of two.
Jackson Creek to Little Wolf RiverTroutLimit of three total for daily bags and an 8” minimum length limit.
Jones Creek to Little Wolf RiverTroutThe min length limit is 8” and a total daily bag limit of three.
Little Wolf RiverTrout8” minimum length limit and total daily bag limit at three.
Long LakeNorthern PikeTotal of two for a daily bag limit and a 25-35” protected slot.
Morris LakeNorthern PikeThere is no limit on minimum length but there is a daily bag limit of five.
North Branch Pemebonwon RiverTroutThe total bag limit is set to five and there is no size limit.
Pine LakeNorthern PikeNo minimum length limit and a daily bag limit of five.
South Branch Pike River from Brock Pond to North Branch Pike RiverTroutThere is no size limit but the total daily bag limit is five.
Tuttle LakeNorthern PikeThere is no minimum length limit, however, there is a daily bag limit of five.
Wausaukee River from the Wausaukee Dam to Menominee RiverTroutThe daily bag limit is set at five in total and no size limit.
White Potato LakeLargemouth and Smallmouth Bass14” minimum length limit for smallmouth bass and none for largemouth bass, the daily bag limit of five in total.
Wilson LakeNorthern PikeTwo for a daily bag limit total and 25-35” protected slot.
Not all bodies of water covered in the East District are shown. Table made as of April 18, 2022.

To find a full list of the changes happening across the state, click here. For special regulations by county, click here.

To support ethical and responsible fishing, DNR officials say you can contact a 24-hr toll-free violation hotline by texting or calling 1-800-TIP-WDNR (1-800-847-9367).