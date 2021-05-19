NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Regulators sign off on treatment plan for Marinette water contamination

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin environmental regulators have signed off on a plan to treat groundwater contamination caused by a fire training facility in Marinette, but warn it will not entirely eliminate the pollution.

The contamination is linked to Tyco Fire Products’ use of firefighting foam that contained substances known as PFAS. Tyco conducted testing and training with the firefighting foam at its facility from the early 1960s through 2017.

PFAS is considered to be a group of human-made chemicals used for decades in numerous products that have made their way into the environment in a variety of ways, including spills of PFAS-containing materials, discharges of PFAS-containing wastewater to treatment plants, and certain types of firefighting foams.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has given Tyco the go-head on its groundwater extraction and treatment system.

The DNR contends the company’s models show more than 40 percent of PFAS currently within groundwater will remain in the water even after the system has operated for 30 years.

