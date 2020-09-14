Reimagined Windows for a Cause to benefit girl with brain tumor

(WFRV) – The annual Windows for a Cause fundraiser is going to look a little different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of painting old windows and auctioning them off in the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, artists will be painting storefront windows throughout Green Bay to help make a local child’s dream come true.

“The beneficiary this year is Make a Wish and there’s this adorable little girl, there’s this 6-year-old girl that was diagnosed with a brain tumor,” Brian Gottlieb, CEO of Tundraland and Renewal by Anderson, tells WFRV Local 5. “With all of that happening, she’s still a super giggly girl but she’s always wanted to go to Disneyland. So Windows for a Cause this year is going to help her do that.”

Gottlieb says that for every window that an artist paints on College Avenue in Appleton and throughout Green Bay, they’ll donate $1,000 to Make a Wish.

“Our goal is to raise $20,000 to help this little girl, Tabitha, on her journey.”

Organizers tell WFRV Local 5 they are hoping that the reimagined Windows with a Cause event will help local businesses by drawing people downtown to look at artworks.

Latest Stories