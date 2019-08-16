Reinhart Foodservice expands in Shawano, creating 50 new jobs

Reinhart Foodservice is celebrating the construction of its new building and with it: more jobs.

Along with a day dedicating a $35-million investment in the city.

“The city of Shawano is a great home for us,” said Jeff King, president and CEO of Reinhart Foodservice. “The people are great, our employees are wonderful, and we’re building for the future.”

The new building will revolve around freezer and cooler expansion, sitting on over 60 acres.

Those close to the project signed their names to a steel-beam–cementing their roles in the company’s latest effort.

“We have about 50,000 customers supported out of 26 distribution centers and 5,500 employees across the eastern half of the United States,” he said.

Reinhart’s clearly continuing to grow and also continuing to hire.

“We’ll be able to hire CDL drivers, we’ll be able to hire warehouse selectors, the administrative support team in procurement and customer service that supports our team, as well as sales professionals,” he said.

50 new jobs will need filling within the first three years of operation.

“When you invest in a new facility, it means you’ve got a healthy business,” said King. “It means you’ve got great employees that are working together to grow and it means that the community is also very supportive of us.”

The building will be opened in March 2020.