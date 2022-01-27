Relative of De Pere woman who lived at duplex shares what happened during fire

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two families have been displaced following a duplex fire on Wednesday. For the first time, Local 5’s Eric Richards spoke with Tammy Peterson, whose daughter and granddaughter lived on the first floor of the home, where the fire originated.

“She was getting oil hot to make fry bread and she was at her counter making the bread spreadable. When she turned back to put the bread in the oil, it was on fire,” explained Peterson. She also says when her daughter attempted to extinguish the fire it spread quickly. “She tried to take the pan and get it out the door. She burned her hands and the hot oil sprayed everywhere and started fire everywhere,” said Peterson.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation. The De Pere Fire Department said in a release, the fire was extremely hard to fight due in part to the weather conditions. They also said, one person was injured while evacuating the home.

A second family lived on the upper floor and reportedly had a difficult time trying to get out. “I was trying to yell to them that the fire trucks were coming but the fire was too hot,” said Peterson. One woman believed to be an upstairs tenant was transported to a local hospital for her injury.

Peterson’s daughter was able to evacuate with a burn to her leg and hands, she declined to go to the hospital. Her granddaughter was unhurt.

On social media, there has been an outpouring of support for the victims affected by the fire. De Pere Christian Outreach opened the doors of their Thrift Store to Peterson’s daughter.

“This is exactly what we’re here for, offering assistance for anyone within the De Pere city limits,” said Tori England, President of the De Pere Christian Outreach Board.

De Pere Christian Outreach began in 1990 and has grown considerably since then. Last year, they received $314,678 in donations that funded over 48 different non-profit organizations. This includes $12,000 in client assistance for utilities and rent assistance. Donations of clothing, furniture, and more were also shared with local shelters, projects, and schools.

“We also have a Food Pantry that also helps the residents of De Pere if they need it,” said England. There are over 250 volunteers, and they are always looking for more help. “We are always looking for volunteers and donations of clothing, furniture, and other household items. When donating, think about what you would want if you were shopping here,” added England.