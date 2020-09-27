Remains found during search for woman missing since 2017

TOWN OF WAGNER, Wis. (WFRV) – Remains believed to be human were found Sunday during the search for a woman who has been missing for over three years.

Authorities called for a new search for Jeanette Fullerton, a Wausaukee woman missing since early August 2017, after discovering new evidence.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says the “extensive foot search with over 110 persons” on Sunday, Sept. 27, “was successful.”

A search team located items of clothing and subsequently bones nearby “that appear to be human.”

Authorities say the clothing and footwear match what Jeannette was last seen wearing in 2017. The items were found about two miles from Fullerton’s home and about a half mile through woods and swamp from where recent trail camera photos were discovered of Fullerton the morning she went missing.

The Sheriff’s Office says the remains will be examined to determine if they belong to Fullerton.

