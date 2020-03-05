Remarkable Women special, honoring four area women, to air Friday

(WFRV) – Throughout February and March, WFRV Local 5 has been introducing you to four Remarkable Women in our area. They were selected from dozens of nominations given to us by you, the viewers.

On Friday at 6:30 p.m., we invite you to join us on-air and online for our Remarkable Women’s special where we will hear from four women in our area who have gone above and beyond their call to volunteer. The finalists, along with their family and friends, will join us at WFRV Local 5 to watch the special.

During the show, WFRV Local 5 will reveal the one lucky winner selected to earn a once-in-a-lifetime trip to New York City to attend a taping of The Mel Robbins Show as part of Nexstar’s nationwide 2020 Woman of the Year Award.

Be sure to join un at 6:30 p.m. Friday on-air and online to catch the full Remarkable Women’s special.

Before the special, learn more about each winner below:

Remarkable Woman Finalist: Lori Schmitz Lori Schmitz, a Fond du Lac County woman, and her work with the Holyland Food Pantry.



Remarkable Woman Finalist: Cindy Thompson Cindy Thompson, an Appleton woman, retired early to care for a number of family members – and along the way – helped to start a non-profit.

Remarkable Woman Finalist: Micki Klein Micki Klein, heartbroken over the loss of her daughter to an aggressive brain tumor, created a non-profit organization.