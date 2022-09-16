GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The third Friday in September at 7 p.m. holds a special place in veterans’ hearts, especially those with the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 224 in Green Bay.

The third Friday in September at 7 p.m. is National prisoner of war(POW)/missing in action(MIA) recognition time and several members came out to show their support for those who are/were POW/MIA.

“26 people from Wisconsin are not accounted for yet,” said Ken Juza, President of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 224 in Green Bay. “Being that we are Vietnam veterans, it’s obviously close to our heart to remember the people that didn’t come back from the Vietnam War.”

Locals throughout the community also showed their support by participating in the remembrance and showing their respect.

“It’s nice. We’d obviously like a bigger presence but again, it’s Friday night,” added Juza. “Friday night football is a big thing on people’s plate but I would like to point out that these missing POW/MIAs don’t have the chance to go to that Friday night game.”

The event featured locals and members at the ceremony light candles to never forget those that never came back.

“We’d like everyone to remember those that never made it back home,” concluded Juza.