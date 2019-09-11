18 years later: Remembering 9/11

(WFRV) – 18 years later, we Americans continue to honor our promise to never forget.

There are a number of ways for those is Northeast Wisconsin to remember the nearly 3,000 people that lost their lives on 9/11.

Events

There are a series of events happening throughout the day; you can read more about those here:

Where were you?

On the Local 5 official Facebook page many people are sharing where they were the moments the towers came down. Please share below where you were on the day we as Americans promised ourselves we would never forget. To comment, click the blue Facebook icon in the upper right of the post:

YOUR TURN: In the newsroom this morning many of us were recalling exactly where we were the day the towers came down…. Posted by WFRV Local 5 on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Watch

On WeAreGreenBay.com, viewers can navigate to the CBS News livestream page under the Digital Studios tab.

Here, many national events will be featured throughout the day.

You can also watch that stream in the video below:

CBS Memorial Coverage

Another way Americans can honor those that lost their lives is by watching the Cbsnews.com/memorial webpage with the reading of the names.

You can view that link here:

Local 5 Remembers 9/11

Local 5 will be covering stories from across Northeast Wisconsin on-air and online. Be sure to check back with WeAreGreenBay.com throughout the day as we continue to publish stories remembering 9/11.