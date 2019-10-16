Remembering “Hollywood” in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV)- Police are still looking for the gunman involved in the deadly shooting at Short Branch Saloon in Neenah that took the life of Kevin “Hollywood” Hein.

Tuesday evening, two of Hollywood’s friends spoke with Local 5 in an exclusive interview.

Angie Anthony and Mary Coenen say Kevin garnered the nickname Hollywood years ago while acting in local commercials.

They described Kevin as a dependable, genuine, and a gentleman who always made himself available to help others.

According to Anthony and Coenen, Hein was protecting his friends in his final moments.

“I thought first, how could he die like this being such a good man but you know it would be the perfect way for him,” said Angie Anthony. “He was doing what he did, which was be there for somebody.”

“I hope if anyone knows who did this, they show him this and know what a wonderful life he took,” Mary Coenen told Local 5.

Memorial services for Kevin “Hollywood” Hein will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 19 at Christ Congregational Church in Clintonville.