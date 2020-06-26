Remembering Miguel Duran

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WFRV) Miguel Duran’s lost his battle against a rare type of cancer earlier this month, but not before winning the hearts of many.

Arlene Bialk describes her son, Miguel, as having, “big brown eyes. He always had a smile on his face. He was always the happiest outgoing most caring child. Even while going through treatment.”

We’re sadly at the end of Miguel Duran’s story, but Wautoma High School is where we first met this brave little warrior.

Arlene says, “Miguel put up the biggest battle I’ve ever seen a kid go through and he didn’t lose. He fought with absolutely everything that he had. He just couldn’t quite beat it.”

Miguel loved to wrestle and Wautoma High School granted his last wish –to earn a varsity jacket.

Iris Duran, Miguel’s aunt says, “During wrestling, he would beat someone and then after the match he would go talk to them and then they be running around playing together.”

Even as stage four Rhabdomyosarcoma progressed, Miguel continued to fight.

Arlene says, “up until about a week before his passing, he remained in pretty good spirits.”

Iris says, “Miguel was asking what was going to happen. So Arlene thought Miguel’s time was getting closer. So, I went over and talked to him and told him that it was our turn to be strong for him because he had been strong long enough.”

But Miguel would continue to be brave, even after leaving this world, he still accomplished one last heroic act.

Miguel’s mom Arlene says, “After Miguel’s passing he had wanted to donate some of his tumors to the children’s hospital so that way they could do their research on the tumor because it would give other children a chance, even though he couldn’t be saved.”

Arlene wanted to thank everyone for all their love and support and it means a lot to Miguel and the entire family.

A Celebration of Life gathering for Miguel will be held on Sunday, July 12, at the Redgranite Lions Club Hall at 145 Dearborn St, Redgranite, WI 54970. The celebration will start at 1:00pm.

