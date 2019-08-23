“Remembering Our Fallen” comes to Menominee

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV)

A nationwide traveling memorial that pays tribute to American military members who have lost their lives since 9/11, has arrived to the Menominee area for display over the next few days.

“Remembering Our Fallen” arrived at Veterans Memorial Park in Menominee, Michigan, Friday afternoon. The exhibit includes photos and bios of the more than 6,000 U.S. service people who have perished during the War on Terror. A grand opening ceremony will be held Saturday morning at 8:45 am.

“We do all the stuff that we do because of what they’ve done,” said event organizer David Herold. “You don’t know how touching it really is. Tears are going to be in peoples eyes over the next 3 or 4 days. It’s pretty heartfelt.”

“Remembering Our Fallen” will be on display 24 hours a day through Monday at 6 pm.