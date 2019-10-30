Remembering Ron Dunlap

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Local 5 last spoke to prominent Appleton educator and former professional basketball player Ron Dunlap in February.

On October 28, 2019, Dunlap passed away at the age of 72.

African Heritage, Inc. shared the news of his passing:

Dr. Sabrina Robins, a Board Member of African Heritage, Inc. described Dunlap as a visionary.

“As an educator, he had a guiding philosophy that teachers should love their students, and he was able to express that love through ensuring that children had equitable access to quality education,” Dr. Robins said.

He was Principal of Lincoln Elementary in Appleton, one of only three black school administrators in Northeast Wisconsin at the time.

Dunlap retired from his career in education in 2008, but continued to work as an advocate in the community.

“[Dunlap and his wife, Yvette] were truly just always working to make sure that things were getting better in the community for everybody,” Rep. Amanda Stuck (D – Appleton) said, “so they were really active in so many groups here.”

Through that work, Dunlap continued to write his legacy.

“In every area of his life, he had been recognized for excellence,” Dr. Robins said, “and being that kind of role model and sharing his talents and gifts has been a blessing to this community.”

Dunlap’s family plans to announce funeral plans at a later date.