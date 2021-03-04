Remembering the Great Weyauwega Train Derailment 25 years later

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WFRV) –

Mary Jane Baehman, the President of the Weyauwega Area Historical Society said, “It was mentioned to Wega arts, ‘Do you realize this is the 25th Anniversary of the Great Weyauwega Train Derailment’ and they just took the ball and ran with it.”

The Historical Society teamed up with Wega Arts to put together an event to allow the community to come together and remember the train derailment and fire that left 2,300 people without access to their homes or businesses for 18 days.

Mary Jane Baehman said, “There was something in the track, it was just a freak thing I guess.”

The site of the anniversary event was previously a feed mill in Weyauwega but the great train derailment and subsequent fire changed that in an instant.

Chief Tom Cullen currently leads the Wayauwega Area Fire Department but personally battled the fire in 1996.

He said, “It was a pretty extreme fire for a while till we realized what was going on and we used our best judgment and backed up and let it go on.”

And when asked why putting this event together is important they both said they want the town to remember its history.

“I just think it’s something nobody wants to go through again, it’s part of our community now, we’ve all been through it,” said Chief Tom Cullen.

Today’s event kicked off a year-long production of a new documentary about the derailment that’s scheduled for release next year at the 26th anniversary.