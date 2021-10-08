Remembering the Miracle of the Great Peshtigo Fire and the Anniversary of the Apparition of the Virgin Mary

CHAMPION, Wis. (WFRV) – The ‘Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help’ in Champion will celebrate both the 150th Anniversary of the Miracle of the Great Peshtigo Fire and the 162nd Anniversary of the Apparition of the Virgin Mary to a local woman.

Don Warden, the Chief Operations Officer, at Our Lady of Good Help said, “The local folks gathered, Adele gathered them in prayer, and they prayed for protection from the fire and as the story goes shortly after midnight the rains came and put out the fire.”

Father John said the fire was put out on the exact 12 year anniversary of when Adele Brise saw the Virgin Mary in that spot.

Father John Broussard, at Our Lady of Good Help, said, “Originally it was a little 5-acre plot and when the fire raged through here these five acres were protected, we believe, by God and by the blessed mother.”

This shrine is the only ‘church confirmed’ apparition of the Virgin Mary in the United States.

“Here in the United States this is the only one that has received that approval, that that investigation has taken place and that approval has been given,” said Father Broussard. “So it gives it a certain stamp of authenticity in our hearts.”

The parish will celebrate the miracle of the fire and the apparition with special masses.

“And then overnight we have pilgrims coming all night long and then every hour on the hour they will come out and do another rosary path which would have been very similar to what adele and the locals were doing that night as well,” said Warden.

It is widely believed the Peshtigo fire jumped across the bay to Champion but it was just a coincidence they were burning simultaneously.

Click here for more information about events at the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help.