Reminder ahead of gun hunting season, lead bullets are toxic

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- On Saturday November 21st, gun hunting season begins in Wisconsin. This is one of the most popular outdoor sports, that has many people excited. “I love it. It relaxes me, and I can take the time to be by myself,” said Jon Motquin, local hunter. Motquin joins thousand who will head to various areas throughout northeast Wisconsin. “I have been hunting for 36-years, and I love it,” said Motquin.

Experts want to remind all hunters that using lead bullets can be dangerous for a number of reasons. “One of the things that we ask hunters to consider is the type of ammunition they use. Traditionally rifle rounds are made out of lead, they have a lead core,” said Scott Walter of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. According to Walter, the better option to use, is a copper round, because they tend to not fragment when it enters the target. “Copper bullets are considered non-toxic. We are seeing more rifle rounds that are solid copper. Research here at the DNR suggests that the accuracy, penetration and performance of copper bullets is equivalent to that of lead core bullets,” said Walter.

Gun hunting will last nine days in Wisconsin. For more information on how to obtain a license and safety visit: https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/hunt/deer