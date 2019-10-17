Remote control vehicle used to inspect culverts, roads unveiled in Howard

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) — A new remote control vehicle was unveiled Thursday that will help culvert and road inspections instantly.

The device will be used by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and will give them faster, safer, and more cost-effective methods to look at structures like culverts where inspections are often bone by contractors.

“In the past, if we’ve ever had to have something video recorded, there are companies that have really expensive pieces of equipment that will video tape culvert pipes. But for us to secure funding and then get a contract together, then they have to go find time to view it. Then they send us a video later, it takes time,” says Matt Haefs, Roadway Engineer with WisDOT.

Officials say the device is being field-tested in only eleven counties.